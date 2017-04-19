



89

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Connie Groen, 89, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Friday April 14, 2017, at Sanford Hospital in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral services were Tuesday, April 18, at First Reformed Church, Rock Rapids, with interment in Bethel Reformed Cemetery, rural Little Rock, Iowa.

Connie Hoekert was born Sept. 21, 1927, on a farm near Steen, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Minnie (Baker) Hoekert. She grew up in Steen where she attended country school. On March 18, 1953, she married Arthur Groen. They lived in the Lester area when they were first married and later moved to Rock Rapids. She cleaned for several businesses in Rock Rapids. When her husband retired, they started cleaning at Roste (now Jurrens) Funeral Home in Rock Rapids, retiring in 2008. After her husband died in 2011, she moved to assisted living in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and recently she became a resident of Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.

Survivors include her daughter, Wylleen May of Holden, Missouri; sons, Arlyn (Cathy) Groen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Jon (Cindy) Groen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one sister, Jeanette Groenenboom of LeMars, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Henry Hoekert; sister, Jesse Oliver, and one great-grandson﻿.