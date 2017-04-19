



Rock Valley, Iowa

Richard G. Van Otterloo, 87, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Hegg Memorial Health Center, Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 15, at Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Richard Gerard Van Otterloo was born Oct. 17, 1929 in Rock Valley, son of John and Dora (Brouwer) Van Otterloo. On June 23, 1950, he married Lyda Koedam. They lived in Rock Valley and later moved to an acreage outside of town. After graduating eighth grade, he worked for Hi-way Chevrolet as an auto mechanic and then as parts/service manager 46 years.

Survivors include his wife; eight children, Rhonda (Loren) Klarenbeek of Inwood, Iowa, Bonnie (Bob) Davelaar of Rock Valley, Cheryl (Glenn) Lange of Rock Valley, Don (Josie) Van Otterloo of Mankato, Minnesota, Lorri (Jerry) Schlotfeldt of Rock Valley, Richard Van Otterloo Jr. of Rock Valley, Lisa (Bruce) Groeneweg of Rock Valley and John (Marlys) Van Otterloo of Le Mars, Iowa; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and six siblings, John, Melvin, Jack, Grace, Evelyn and Alvin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold; infant sister, Grace, and two granddaughters﻿.