Leona Fluit





78

Inwood, Iowa

Leona Ann Fluit,78, of Inwood, Iowa, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Sanford Canton Inwood Medical﻿ Center in Canton, South Dakota.

Private family services were at Porter Funeral Home in Inwood.

Leona Ann Den Boer was born Jan. 15, 1939, near Rock Valley, Iowa. She attended country schools and graduated from Rock Valley High School in May 1957. On Jan. 6, 1958, she married Tuenis William Fluit. They resided in Kansas while her husband served in the military. Upon completing the military service, they farmed in the Inwood area 58 years.

Survivors include her husband; seven children, William, Leon, Brenda, Twyla, Wanda, Todd and Lorna, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Jane and Judy; her parents; a brother and a sister.

