carley@ncppub.com

Nearly 5,000 FFA members and guests converged on Iowa State University for the 89th annual state FFA Convention April 9-11. Forty-seven of those 5,000 members and guests were from the West Lyon FFA chapter. “Bringing this many FFA members, we topped our previous years’ participation which allows more students to attend such an amazing trip,” said chapter advisor, Shauna Kill.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story and more pictures.