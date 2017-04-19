Cookies for a cause





Recipes for cookies handed down

The “cookie ladies,” as they originally called themselves when the group formed in 1995, are now more commonly known as the Hearts and Hands group at Inwood Christian School. The women in the group conduct a variety of different fundraisers to help support the school, such as the Box Top program, bake sales, pizza sales and dessert socials. But perhaps they are best known for their cookie baking. “We bake about 40 times per year, depending on what the need is,” said Jamie Van Voorst, Inwood Christian School mother and Hearts and Hands member. Parents of students at Inwood Christian are welcomed on the Hearts and Hands committee. “Every mom mixes or bakes,” explained Van Voorst.

