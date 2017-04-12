



98

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Betty Kumba, 98, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Friday April 7, 2017, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.

Funeral service was Monday, April 10, at United Methodist Church, Rock Rapids, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

Betty Ruth Stewart was born May 25, 1918, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Bertha (Davisson) Stewart. She grew up in Rock Rapids and graduated from Wilson High School. She then went on to business school in Sioux City, Iowa. She worked as a bookkeeper near Webster City, Iowa, before moving back to Rock Rapids. She served as the first female Lyon County Deputy Sheriff for a couple years. She worked as a bookkeeper in Sibley, Iowa, for a while and then as an assistant to an Iowa State Representative.

On Sept. 10, 1950, she married Jake Kumba. They lived on a farm near Superior, Iowa, before buying a farm near Rock Rapids in 1960. In 1978 they purchased the old train depot in Lester, Iowa, which she operated as an antique store until 1998.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Sandy Kumba of Rock Rapids; two grandchildren; sister, June Waagmeester of Rock Rapids, Iowa; sister-in-law, Audrey Stewart of Rock Rapids, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Joe Kumba; five brothers, Robert, Charles, David, Kenneth and Gene; and two sisters, ﻿Viva Warren and Eloise Wagner.