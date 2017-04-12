



97

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Henry Van Oort, 97, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral service was Tuesday, April 11, at First Reformed Church, Rock Rapids, with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

Henry Van Oort was born Nov. 1, 1919, in Matlock, Iowa, the son of Cornelius and Albertha (Neyenhuis) Van Oort. He grew up in the Hollandale, Minnesota, Sibley, Iowa, and Larchwood, Iowa, areas. He attended country school in Centennial Township, Lyon County, Iowa. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy from January 1944-April 1946.

On Oct. 16, 1947, he married Myrna De Haan. The couple lived in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, from 1947-1957, where he worked at Montgomery Wards for a time and later owned and operated a garbage service. The couple then moved to Rock Rapids where they owned Van’s OK Hardware several years. After selling the business, he went to work for Rock Rapids Air Conditioning & Heating.

Survivors include five children, Curt (Irene) Van Oort of Rock Valley, Iowa, Debra (Wendell) Brenneman of Sioux Falls, Daryl (Raylynn) Van Oort of Helena, Montana, Cheryl (Tim) Ageton of Sioux Falls and Glenda DePenning of Urbandale, Iowa; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Clayton; brothers, Albert and Arnold; sisters, Jane Burgers, Eva Van Berkum and Harriet Thompson; and great-granddaughter﻿.