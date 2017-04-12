



Ezra Knobloch, 89, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Sanford Hospital in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral service was Monday, April 10, at Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, Iowa, with interment in the church cemetery.

Ezra Jacob was born Sept. 12, 1927, near Alvord, Iowa, the son of Ernst and Caroline (Feucht) Knobloch. He attended Logan Township #5 School through eighth grade.

On July 26, 1959, he married Marie Rumbold. The couple farmed near Alvord until 1995 when they moved to Inwood, Iowa. In February 2012 they moved to Premier Estates in Rock Rapids.

Survivors include his wife; six children, Myron Knobloch of Alvord, Brenda Knobloch of Salem, Oregon, Gloria (Brad) Moser of Larchwood, Iowa, Melody (Gary) Schulz of Burlington, Iowa, Neil (June) Knobloch of Wolcott, Indiana, and Lance (Kristi) Knobloch of Alvord; 27 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie Leuthold of Lester, and many other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step﻿mother, Mary (Moser) Knobloch; five brothers, Clarence, Otto, Carl, Walter and Alvin; three sisters, Frieda Gerber, Clara Knobloch and Nettie Banwart; and a daughter-in-law, Beth Knobloch.