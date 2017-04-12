School bond issue passes

jjensen@ncppub.com

School officials at West Lyon will soon begin developing specific plans for a remodel of several curricular areas of the school after voters in the district voted to pass a $2.89 million bond issue Tuesday, April 4. The measure passed with 70.68 percent of the vote unofficially. The issue needed 60 percent to pass. There are 3,164 registered voters in the district and 672 voters (21.24 percent) cast ballots in the special election, according to unofficial results from the Lyon County Auditor’s Office. “The most recent questions that we placed before our voters have received tremendous support by those that have voted,” said West Lyon business manager, Bob Tracy. “We are very pleased with the results of the election and looking forward to the significant changes and improvement that will be afforded our school because of those results.”

