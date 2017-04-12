Results are in





Elementary students wrapped up “Plant a Seed, Let’s Read” for reading week Friday, April 7. Each day, the students had a fun way to dress for the farm-themed week of reading.

Students were also challenged to donate food items during the week with a goal of collecting four pallets of food. Tim Snyder, elementary principal, promised something special for the students at the end of the week, depending how many pallets of food were collected. The reward promised for filling four pallets was duct-taping Snyder to a wall. The incentive proved successful as the food drive amount kept increasing each day. By the end of the week, the four pallets were full and Snyder delivered on his promise. Students used over a roll of duct﻿ tape to secure Snyder to the wall where he stayed for approximately 10 minutes. “I was a little nervous when they kicked the chair away from under my feet,” Snyder said. “The kids enjoyed it. They were chanting, ‘Keep him up!’ as they were taking the tape off.”