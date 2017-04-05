Author Chad Lewis talks haunted places in Minnesota





By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — When was the last time you saw a scary movie about the paranormal, visited a grave yard at night or went through a long abandoned building. Did a shadowy figure appear out of nowhere, did you hear strange noises in the night when staying at an old hotel?

Well, that’s what Chad Lewis does for a living. He travels about looking for places that have a reputation for paranormal happenings. He researches these places first hand to dig out the stories that people tell him about places that people describe tales about.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story and more pictures.

Lewis seeks out places where paranormal activity is believed to be found around the state and around the country and world