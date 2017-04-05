Mary & Martha's Pantry matching funds grant





On behalf of Minnesota Masonic Charities, we are pleased to inform you that a Matching Funds Grant in the amount of $1,936.75 has been awarded to Western Community Action in support of the Mary & Martha's Pantry, Westbrook and your efforts to provide food to those in need within your community. The grant is awarded to you through the request of Masonic sponsor, Prudence Lodge No. 97.

The grant policies require that this grant award not to be transmitted to any other entity, person or project, and by accepting this grant, you agree to assume responsibility for complying with the terms of this grant.

If you have any questions about this grant award, please call 952-948- 6200. The members of Prudence Lodge No. 97 believe in making a difference in their community through their support of community programs. Working together we can make a difference in our communities in Minnesota.