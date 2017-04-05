George Bruns





George L. Bruns, 75, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, March 31, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, George, Iowa, with interment in Evergreen Lawn Cemetery, George.

George was born May 9, 1941, near Sibley, Iowa, to George L. and Leta (Feldkamp) Bruns. His family moved to a farm by Little Rock, Iowa, when he was a child. He attended country school, George Public School during his junior high years, and transferred to Little Rock Public School where he graduated in 1959. He attended Augustana College, Worthington Junior College and Mankato State College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business education and physics. He did post-graduate work at South Dakota State College earning a master’s of psychology in 1967.

He taught school in Ellsworth, Minnesota, from 1962-1968 and was the guidance counselor at Central Lyon High School from 1968-1974. He left teaching to farm in 1974. He sold grain-handling equipment for Sudenga Industries, George, and MFS/York/Stormor, Grand Island, Nebraska.

He married Gayle Anderson and they lived in Lyon County.

Survivors include his wife; his son, George Dean of Rock Rapids, Iowa; his brother, Lee (Jolene) of Wall Lake, South Dakota; his sisters-in-law, Gloria Moore of Mankato, Minnesota, Gwen (Bruce) Quesnell (Bruce) of Whitehall, Montana, and Jennifer (Mark) Sandstrom of Ellsworth, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father- and mother-in-law, Arlin and Erma Anderson﻿.