Evelyn Van Houten, 66, of Alvord, Iowa, died March 29, 2017, at her home.

Services will be at 4 p.m. April 15 at Alvord Gun Club.

Evelyn Jean Stettnichs was born March 4, 1951, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold and Agnes (Garey) Stettnichs. She attended country school then graduated from Central Lyon.

On Sept. 12, 1970, she married Delmar Van Houten. The couple made their home in Alvord 46 years. She worked as an inspector for Total Component Solutions 40 years.

Survivors include her husband; children, Stacey Vogelzang of Alvord and Sheila (Mike) Buss of Alvord; two grandchildren and brother, Doug Stettnichs of Modesto, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lee, Lyle and Merlin; sister, Arla Kay Benedict; parents-in-law, Ben and Sophie Van Houten,﻿ and brother-in-law, Alan Van Houten.