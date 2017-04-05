



Johanna Van Voorst, 89, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Sioux Center Hospital.

Funeral service was Monday, April 3, at Netherlands Reformed Church of Sioux Center with interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center.

Johanna Vanden Brink was born Feb. 26, 1928, near Corsica, South Dakota, the daughter of Martin and Lizzie (Rus) Vanden Brink. She attended country school near Corsica. When she was 13, the family moved to Alvord, Iowa, and she continued her education through eighth grade.

On Sept. 16, 1948, she married Gerrit Van Voorst. They farmed near Sioux Center 42 years. Her husband died in 2009.

Survivors include eight children, Harlan (Karen) Van Voorst of Sioux Center, Mavis (Dale) Crandall of Chancellor, South Dakota, Carol (Dave) Johnson of Strasburg, Virginia, Sue (Jeff) Meendering of Inwood, Iowa, Donna (Larry) De Weerd of Sioux Center, Sharon (Lyle) Den Herder of Sioux Center, Jim (Janene) Van Voorst of Sioux Center and Janice (Loren) Roetman of Mesa, Arizona; 33 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one sister, Cornelia Hoogendoorn of Rock Rapids, Iowa; one brother, John (Lois) Vanden Brink of Montevideo, Minnesota; brothers-in-law, Jake Van Voorst of Inwood and Jack Dibbet pf Sioux Center; sisters-in-law, Dort Van Voorst of Sioux Center, Hattie Rus of Corsica and Marie Bakker of Rock Valley, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother-in-law,﻿ Gilbert Hoogendoorn.