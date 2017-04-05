Gladys Knobloch





Gladys Leah Knobloch, 90, of Lester, Iowa, died Monday, March 27, 2017, at Sanford Hospital, Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral service was Friday, March 31, at Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, with interment in the church cemetery.

Gladys Leah Knobloch was born Jan. 16, 1927, near Alvord, Iowa, the daughter of Jacob and Lydia (Traub) Knobloch. She was raised on a farm and attended country school through the eighth grade. She helped area families with childcare and housekeeping until she began working at Manchester Biscuit Co. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In 1948, she moved to Elgin, Illinois, where she helped her sister and her husband run their barbeque restaurant. In 1952, she returned to Lyon County and lived with her brother. In 1969, she moved to Sioux Falls with her sister and began working in the laundry department at Good Samaritan Society. She retired in 1994 and moved to the Lester Retirement Apartments. In May 2012 she entered Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids.

Survivors include her siblings, Dena Weiss of Sabetha, Kansas, Dale (Mary) Knobloch of Rock Rapids and Betty (Clarence) Dietrich of Sublimity, Oregon; sister-in-law, Elgeva Knobloch of Lester, and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Matilda Fehr, Eunice Knobloch and Ella Mae Schmidt,﻿ and four brothers, Nathan “Bud” Knobloch, Edwin Knobloch, Arthur Knobloch and Orvie Knobloch.