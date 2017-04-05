Arlene Schneider





Arlene P. (Esche) Schneider, 90, passed away Monday, March 27, 2017, at Fellowship Village, Inwood, Iowa.

Funeral was Saturday, April 1, at Canton Lutheran Church.

Arlene Dumke was born May 28, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Earl and Dorothy (Zugschwerdt) Dumke. She graduated from Webster (South Dakota) High School in 1945. On Jan. 5, 1947, she married Gale E. Esche Sr. They lived in Bristol, South Dakota, and McGregor, Minnesota, before moving to Canton in 1954. She married Lester Schneider Sept. 26, 1992. They made their home in Hawarden, Iowa, and Canton.

Survivors include her husband; her sons, Mark (Rose) Esche and Todd (Debra) Esche, all of Canton; six grandsons; her brother, Bill (Sandy) Dumke of Baxter, Minnesota; and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Gale Esche Jr.; and her first husband﻿.