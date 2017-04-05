



Lennox, S.D.

David Gorseth, 89, of Lennox, South Dakota, died Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 8 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox.

David was born in 1927 and grew up in the Viborg/Irene area. He graduated from Irene High School and served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

In 1948 he married Ardis Simonsen. They farmed near Viborg until moving to Arlington and then Lennox in 1974. He was a manager for Farmland Industries and Cargill. His wife died in 2016.

Survivors include his children, Marilyn (Ken) Thiessen of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Mary (Larry) Pedersen of Ridgefield, Washington, Marcia (Pat) Meuth of Sparks, Nevada, Carol (Don) Clelland of Arlington and Mark (Marlys) Gorseth of Omaha, Nebraska; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Winifred McKay of﻿ San Antonio, Texas, as well as nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Merton and Donald.