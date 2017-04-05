Celebrating Wild West style





After incentives such as a pajama day, time for read and feed, wacky Wednesday, and hat and shades day, students at Inwood Christian School met a lofty reading goal. Students were challenged to read 45,000 minutes collectively outside of school during reading month in March. Readers recorded the number of minutes read each day and returned the signed slip at the end of each week. Teachers tallied the totals by teams and planned a Wild West party for the end of the month if the students met the goal.

