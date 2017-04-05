



Kids, parents, candy, and Easter eggs took over a majority of the Larchwood City Park Saturday, April 1. Colorful plastic Easter eggs filled with candy dotted most of the open green space at the park for the Larchwood Betterment Club’s annual Easter egg hunt. The Easter bunny also made an appearance.

Kids came with their Easter baskets, buckets, bags and grocery sacks and were turned loose, according to age, to hunt for Easter eggs in separate areas of the park. Eggs, candy and other small items were scattered across the grass and hidden in secret places such as on top of benches or under twigs.

The warmer spring temperatures on Saturday and mid-morning sunshine brought a large crowd to the park for the Easter egg hunt and several youngsters spent time playing at the playground following the hunt.





Egg-cellent





turn out

