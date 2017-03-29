



Funeral service for Leonard Gordan Tietz will be held at the Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Morgan Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Morgan, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, March 31, 2017, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at the Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Morgan, MN. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.

Leonard, 84, Morgan, MN died on March 25, 2017, at Redwood Falls Area Hospital.

Leonard Gordan Tietz was born on February 5, 1933 in Amboy Township, Cottonwood County, the son of Theodore and Lucy (Bierman) Tietz. He served in the military during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. He married Leona Carlson on April 25, 1962 at Faith Lutheran Church in Comfrey. He worked at Ochs Brick and Tile in Springfield, where they lived. Leonard began a career in plumbing, working first for local plumbers, becoming a Journeyman Plumber. He began farming, relocating to rural Walnut Grove, in 1978. He left farming in 1992 and moved to Windom where he and Leona lived for 20 years. He moved to Gil-Mor Manor in Morgan in 2012.

Leonard was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Morgan and the Springfield American Legion. He enjoyed swimming with his family, driving his golf cart, attending sporting events and his dog, buddy.

Survivors include his children Richard (Dawn), Morgan, MN; Jan (Dan) Fennern, Cannon Falls, MN; Julie Nelson, Superior, IA; Jeanie (Steve) Rasche, Heron Lake, MN; 19 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; sisters – Delores (Bill) Zimmer, Echo, MN, Mildred (Donald), Walnut Grove, MN, brother – Arnold (Marilyn), Kasson, MN.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife – Leona February of 2014; son-in-law – Tim Nelson; grandson – Andrew Fennern; brothers – Theodore Jr. and Kenneth Tietz.