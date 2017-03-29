WWG Board hears Proposed budget report

Local Title I and II may face cuts due to federal budget cuts

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — Superintendent principal Loy Woelber talked about the new proposed budget for the 2017-18 school year. In its present form the deficit proposed for the next year would be in the neighborhood of $300,000. Of course Woelber said that is a best guess estimate, and there are many possibilities that could change that amount.

There are a number of things that could affect that number in a positive way. Reducing programs and staff, or by raising the voter approved levy. Woelber said “we must balance any “new” with cutting of current and use of attrition.”

Woelber noted whatever they do they must look at the long range picture. If they were to pass a new voter approved levy, they might have to consider a three percent escalator clause to keep up with inflation. As it stands now, a $750 increase in the voter approved levy would produce about $330,000 increase in the budget. However that only meets their needs at the present and does not look down the road, so they must also look at items mentioned above.