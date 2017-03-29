Hansen Agri-Commodities opens new office





Gregg Hansen

says we develop

a marketing plan specific to the farmers’ needs

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Walnut Grove — “in today’s world farmers have to wear many hats. In the course of running a farm business they have to employ specialists to help with finance, taxes, agronomy, animal health and nutrition, and equipment maintenance. Hansen Agribusiness, LLC will be your marketing specialist,” says Hansen.

Gregg Hansen and his wife Robyn have remodeled the former Oleson Mercantile building into their offices. On the main side of the building is a reception area, business office, conference room and two offices. They plan on installing several offices on the west side of the building which will be available for rent to anyone who would like to have main street office space.

