Westbrook — The Westbrook Veterans Memorial committee is seeking names to be added to the memorial before Memorial Day this year.

If you would like to add someone special to the memorial, please submit your form and payment no later than April 10, 2017.

Forms are available at the Westbrook VFW Club or from committee members. If you have questions please call 507-274-6421 or 1-507-360-9184. New names are added annually, so the next opportunity will be in 2018.