Federal Search warrant executed in Storden

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Storden — Folks in Storden were a bit disrupted last week as a multitude of law enforcement people blocked off streets and surrounded a local home in Storden.

The official release from the Department of Justice reads:

Federal Search Warrant Executed

On Tuesday, March 21, 2017, a federal search warrant was executed at the following location in Minnesota:

• 1001 block of Denmark Avenue, Storden, MN.

The search at this location was an official law enforcement action involving agents, deputies, and investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); Cottonwood County Sheriffs Office; Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension; High Risk Entry and Arrest Team; Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

No other information or comments will be released until documents have been filed with the court as part of the public record.

The Sentinel Tribune is waiting for details if persons were arrested, or what might have been taken in the warrant execution.