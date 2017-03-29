



91

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Nathalie Wellendorf, 91, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017.

A private family committal was Monday, March 27, at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Nathalie Magnuson was born Sept. 26, 1925, to John and Blanch Magnuson. She grew up in Sioux Falls, attended Hawthorn Elementary and graduated from Washington High School in 1944.

On Dec. 5, 1947, she married Dale Wellendorf. She was employed at the downtown JC Penney store and when the store moved to the mall. The couple became business owners when they bought Tidy House Laundry.

Survivors include her children, James (Kathy) Wellendorf, Ronald (Darla) Wellendorf and Susan Westra, all of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Carol (Steve) Pendry, Fredericksburg, Virginia; three grandchildren and a sister, Mary Anne Allen, Larchwood, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband﻿.