



90

Inwood, Iowa

Roger Halma, 90, of Inwood, Iowa, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 28, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Roger Halma was born June 26, 1926, near Hawarden, Iowa, to Harry and Hilda (Miedema) Halma. He grew up in the Rock Valley, Iowa, area where he attended Rock Valley Christian School. When he was 16, he began working at John Morrell.

He married June Hetlet Dec. 7, 1948. They made their home in the Inwood area where he farmed and also worked at Kolman Athey in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 21 years.

Survivors include five children, Dianne (Nick) Saavedra of Oxnard, California, Daryl (Carla) Halma of Sioux Falls, Pam (Rick) Van Heerde of Colton, South Dakota, and Terry Halma and Sue (Curt) Faber, all of Inwood; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Connie) Halma, of Inwood, and three sisters, Freida Veldkamp of Escondido, California, Albertha Johnson of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Rena (Don) Cannegieter of Rock Valley, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his wife﻿; daughter, Evelyn Rose; parents and five brothers, George, Charlie, Martin, John and Sam.