District patrons to cast vote April 4

Those living in the West Lyon Community School District will decide on a $2.89 million bond issue in a special election Tuesday, April 4. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters are asked to decide if the school board should be authorized to issue general obligation bonds to provide funds to expand industrial arts/vocational ag facilities; revamp science and family and consumer sciences classrooms; replace windows, sections of the building’s original water main, and original lockers; and add additional parking.

Polling places in the respective West Lyon districts are:

District 1 ﻿- Larchwood Community Building; District 2 – Inwood Community Building; District 3 – Alvord Community Building; District 4 – Lester Community Building; District 5 – West Lyon School.