Museum building upgrades complete





Some minor improvements were recently made to the Inwood Museum, located at 104 E. Adams St. The Lyon County Riverboat Foundation awarded a competitive grant of $2,266.79 to the Inwood Museum during its spring competitive grant cycle. The group used the funds to install four new windows and two new doors in the building. “They are much more efficient than the old ones,” said Sam Kroger, one of the group’s members, who did the installation. The windows and doors were purchased locally from Hiller Lumber in Inwood.