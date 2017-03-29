Memories at the Museum

sarahm@ncppub.com

What’s more enjoyable then getting together with friends and reminiscing about the good ol’ days? That’s what the Inwood Museum Inc. group does every third Thursday of the month. “There’s lots of stories being told,” said Randy Porter, president of the group.

The group’s most recent meeting was to plan the fourth-annual Ice Cream Social scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the community center in Inwood. This year the social will honor long-time resident and past president of the Inwood Museum, Glenn Serck, who passed away May 26, 2016. Serck’s children will share stories and memories of their dad during the event. Homemade pies and bars and ice cream will be served for a free-will donation.

Also featured at this year’s event will be a panel of three former Inwood residents who will share memories and their ties to the community. The presentation will also include a question-and-answer segment that organizers hope those in attendance will participate in and spur more reminiscing. Some examples of the questions that may be discussed include:

What is the biggest scandal you recall?

Who drove the hottest car?

Who had the best dance moves?

Panel members include Ron Severtson from the graduating class of 1963 whose parents ran Toby’s grocery store in Inwood. Severtson now lives in Mesa, Arizona.

Spencer Lyon was a graduate in 1962 and now lives in Peoria, Arizona. “He’s a great storyteller!” says Trish Lombard, one member of the Inwood Museum group.

John Bahnson, class of 1961, lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and is a retired probation officer.