Dogs and deputies compete

The K-9 unit of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department recently competed in the U.S. Police Canine Association Region 21 narcotic detector dog trials in Denison, Iowa. Deputies Kyle Munneke and Rob Ver Meer and their dogs, Rizzo and Athos, were part of the second-place team.

Ver Meer and Athos received an overall score of 194.66 points while Munneke and Rizzo received 190.33 points. The maximum potential score was 200 points.

