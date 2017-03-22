



Funeral services for Donald Leo Heinrich were held March 17, 2017 at English Lutheran Church, Walnut Grove, MN. Burial was in St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.

com.

Donald, 73, Walnut Grove, MN died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Dougherty Hospice House.

Donald was born September 15, 1943 in Avoca, Minnesota to Otto and Jennie (Duinkerken) Heinrich. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Donnie attended school in Avoca and later in Slayton. On January 30, 1965 he married Randy Soll at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. The couple made their home in Walnut Grove and Donnie worked various jobs including several area Co-ops, managing the Red Rooster, and he owned his own full service gas station in Tracy. He was a diesel mechanic and worked for Anderson Trucking and Halter Trucking. Donnie enjoyed fixing things in his shop, attending his kids’ activities, fishing, and watching movies. He loved gardening and enjoyed competing with his brother Bill for growing the biggest tomato. Donnie also loved his cats and always made sure they were well fed.

Survivors include his wife Randy; children: Stacey (Ross) Bloemke of Walnut Grove, Brian (Lana) Heinrich of Revere, and Nicki Heinrich (Steve Torkelson) of Redwood Falls; grandchildren: Jarrett, Johanna, and Madison Heinrich, Hunnter Bloch, Markette and Ariel Hubin, and Gavin Shaw; siblings: Dorothy Nelson, Darlene Smith, Betty Sturm, Robert Heinrich, Frank (Lee) Heinrich, Greg (Melodie) Heinrich, and Roxie Heinrich; sister-in-law Roxanne (Shane) Saxhaug; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brother William, sister Adeline Johnson, and parents-in-law Margaret and Oran Soll.