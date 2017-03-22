



Funeral service was held for Patrick Charles Doom March 13, 2017 at Central Baptist Church, Sioux Falls, SD. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.

Patrick, 45, died March 8, 2017 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD.

Patrick was born November 1, 1971, to Charles and Ingrid (Hage) Doom in Pipestone, MN. Patrick attended school in Currie, MN graduating from Winner High School, Winner, SD. He attended Southwest State University in Marshall, MN.

Patrick was united in marriage to Leah Dykstra on October 4, 1997 in Sioux Falls, SD where they lived

Patrick worked at Wells Fargo EFS. His sense of humor, contagious smile, and positive work attitude were an inspiration to many. Patrick’s life was forever changed in March 2015 with the diagnosis of cancer. His motto was that he would fight until the doctors told him there was nothing else they could do and he did just that. Patrick’s Caring Bridge became an outlet for him to express his faith and allowed him to demonstrate his gift of writing.

Survivors include his wife, Leah; children, Kyle and Karly; parents, Charles and Ingrid Doom, Brandon, SD; brother, Christopher (Angel) Doom; Leah’s parents, Janie and Jeff Vande Griend, Sibley, IA and Doug and Carol Dykstra, West Des Moines, IA; Leah’s siblings, Amber (Curt) Bosma, Derek (Allison) Vande Griend, Erin (Brendan) Olson, Chelsie Ballard, and Nate (Sarah Greshowak) Dykstra, Dylan (Megan) Dykstra, and Ethan (Morgan) Dykstra; Leah’s grandparents, Joyce Dykstra, Sibley, IA and Clarice Vande Griend, Sioux Center, IA; many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Rolf and Irma Hage and Alois “Pete” and Violet Doom; Leah’s grandparents, Henry and Bertha Vellema and R.H. “Bud” Dykstra and Jerace Vande Griend; Leah’s brother, Ryan Vande Griend; two special friends, Brian Carlson and Susan Hill and a great grandmother, Kathryn Mahling.