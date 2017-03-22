



Memorial services for David Andrew Amundson were held March 18, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Dovray, MN. Burial was in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.

David, 54, Dovray died Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Good Samaritan Society in Jackson surrounded by family.

David Andrew Amundson was born August 24, 1962 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Aron and Darlene (Swenhaugen) Amundson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith in Dovray. David attended and graduated from Westbrook High School. On November 1, 1980 he married Lori West at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy. They made their home south of Dovray and were blessed with three children. David worked in different aspects of farming for many years and most recently worked in the oil fields in North Dakota. He had a tremendous work ethic and he enjoyed providing for his family. David loved to visit and learn about people’s lives. He enjoyed helping people and working hard. David was a man with a big heart who loved his family and friends beyond measure.

Survivors include his wife Lori Amundson of Dovray; children: Manda (Eric) Jorgenson, Shanell (David) Schneider, all of Westbrook, and Garett (Kristie) Amundson of Storden; grandchildren: Ayla and Makinley Jorgenson, Brooklyn and Paisley Schneider; sister Sara (Todd) Van Den Eidie of Corcoran; mother-in-law Arlene West of Tracy; sisters-in-law: Debbie (Craig) Zens of Lowry, Becky (Tim) Ryan of Falcon Heights, Julie (Paul) Thelen of Chaska, Pam (Chad) Osland of Bingham Lake, and Jill (Cory) Johnson of Nicollet; brothers-in-law: Jim (Kathy) West of Mesa, AZ and Bruce Koster of Currie; many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents Aron and Darlene, father-in-law Joe West, sister Jan Koster, and nephew BJ Koster.