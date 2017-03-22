



Last week was an exciting week for the Charger Boys’ basketball team and the Charger fans as they prepared to meet the Central Minnesota

Christian Bluejays.

The Chargers fell short last Thursday night against the CMC Bluejays losing by a score of 73-37 in the Section 3A title game. The loss was compounded with All conference center Cole Bunting playing on a sprained ankle which happened the day before at practice. But he and his teammates played hard and just couldn’t get the shots to fall. Meanwhile the senior laden experienced Bluejays had one of their best shooting nights hitting on over 60 percent of their shots.

At Right: The Chargers held up their runner up trophy after receiving their medals.





Second in Section – First in our hearts





Chargers bow out

of Section 3 ‘A’