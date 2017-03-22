



72

Canton, South Dakota

Leonard Roskam, 86, of Canton, South Dakota, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society, Canton.

Funeral services were Monday, March 20 at Bethany Reformed Church, in Canton.

Leonard was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Lyon County, Iowa, to Anthony and Sophia (Rozeboom) Roskam. He married Harriet Van RavenHorst May 25, 1954 in Sioux Center, Iowa. The family lived and farmed in Lyon and Sioux counties before moving to a farm north of Hudson, South Dakota, in 1973. Leonard retired from farming in 2000. The couple moved to Canton in 2013.

Survivors include his wife; son, Alan Roskam of Minot, North Dakota; daughters, Beth (Ken) Banks of Sioux City, Iowa, Ruth (Rick) Miller of Canton, Laura (Neil) Warner of Larchwood, Iowa, and Leah (Jason) Theisen of Valley Springs, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Michelle (Mike) Ingebrigtson; 12 grandchildren; 7seven great-grandchildren; brother, Gerrit (Emma) Roskam of Sioux Center, Iowa; sisters, Henrietta Van Hill of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Sophia (John) Zomer of Sioux Center and Hilda (Jake) Van Voorst of Lester, Iowa, and sisters-in-law, Bea Roskam of Ankeny, Iowa, and Muriel Roskam of Sheldon, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Daryl and Darwin; sisters, Liz, Gertrude and Gert; and brothers, Dick, Tony﻿ and Cornie.