Pearl Smith





91

Edgerton, Minnesota

Pearl “Nellie” Smith, 91, of Edgerton, Minnesota, died Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Edgebrook Care Center.

Services were Friday, March 17, at American Reformed Church, Luverne, Minnesota, with interment in Maplewood Cemetery, Luverne.

Pearl Boeve was born Jan. 16, 1926, in Lester, Iowa, to Ed and Jennie Boeve in Lester. She attended country school.

On Jan. 16, 1945, she married Marvin C. Smith. They farmed near Ash Creek, Minnesota, and she drove school bus. In 1961, the family moved to a farm near Garretson, South Dakota. They moved to Luverne﻿ in 1967. She worked as a lab tech at Land O’ Lakes 27 years. She then worked at Luverne Public Schools serving lunch. Her husband died July 2, 2007. In October 2014, shee moved to a senior living apartment where she resided until October 2015, when she became a resident at Edgebrook Care Center in Edgerton.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn (Bruce) Oye of Hardwick, Minnesota, Gary (Susan) Smith of Rochester, Minnesota, and Larry (Lori) Smith of Stewartville, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Peggy Smith of Dallas, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and three sisters-in-law, Edna Dirks of Luverne, Charlotte Korthals of Hills, Minnesota, and Melba Boeve of Steen, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Edwin; two great-grandsons, and seven siblings, Dick, Malena, Bert, Pearl Nellie, Peter, Edward and Johnnie.