



65

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sheila Arlt, 65, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Monday, March 13, 2017, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial service was Thursday, March 16, at Risen Savior Catholic Church, Brandon, South Dakota, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

Sheila Marie Bruggeman was born Oct. 7, 1951, in Sioux Falls, the daughter of Norbert and Theresa (Snyders) Bruggeman. She grew up in Larchwood, Iowa, attended St. Mary’s Elementary and graduated from West Lyon High School. She then attended Presentation College in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She resided in Brandon, Watertown and Sioux Falls during her lifetime.

She is survived by her husband, James of Sioux Falls; children, Ryan (Angela) Arlt of Lennox, South Dakota, Stephanie (Jim) Jarovski of Brandon and Jon (Vicki) Arlt of Fargo, North Dakota; seven grandchildren and ﻿brother, Bruce (Laurie) Bruggeman of Garretson, South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Gene and Jay.