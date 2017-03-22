Donald Kruse





83

Inwood, Iowa

Donald G. Kruse, 83, of Inwood, Iowa, died Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Memorial service was Friday, March 17, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood, with inurnment in the Richland Cemetery of Inwood.

Donald Glen Kruse was born Dec. 17, 1933, east of Inwood, the son of John and Margaret (Kappelman) Kruse. He graduated from Inwood High School in 1951.

On May 19, 1956, he married Myrtle “Myrt” Atz. They farmed for many years on the Kruse family farm. He later was a self-employed carpenter. In 1992, they moved to west of Inwood. They later moved into town.

Survivors include his wife; son, Scott (Annie) Kruse of Larchwood, Iowa; daughter, Michele (Bo) Myroniuk of Apple Valley, Minnesota; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant stillborn son; sisters, Viola Basquin and Elsie Johnson; brothers, Herman, Edwin, Melvin﻿ and Walter Kruse.