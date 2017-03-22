Individual state speech results

carley@ncppub.com

West Lyon had 19 students participate in the state individual speech competition in Sioux City March 11 in 22 entries. Three participants were entered in more than one category. Entries that earned a division I rating at the district contest, conducted at West Lyon High School Feb. 25, qualified for state speech.

At the state competition, three judges rate each performance. Each judge then awards a I, II, III or IV rating, with I being the highest, giving each performer three scores. The three scores are added together and an average of the three is the final overall rating awarded. “We had 17 overall I ratings and 12 were straight-Is from the judges,” said Miranda Metzger, speech coach. “I’m very proud of the work these students put into their pieces. They did an amazing job performing and representing West Lyon.”

The 16 students who received Is were Tate Blankespoor, Darren Blauwet, Olivia Carolan, Nicolet Gerber, Kira Immeker, Kira spaans, Katrina Gilbertson, Karie Klingensmith, Kiana Knoblock, Kendra Michael, Harlee Rozeboom, Carsen Ullrich, Sydney Berentschot, Isabelle Warner, Jordan DeSmet﻿ and Lydia Lee.