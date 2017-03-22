Why you might want to replace your Iowa birth certificate, and how

Jason Hommes | Writer

jhommes@ncppub.com

If you were born in the state of Iowa between May 1993 and October 2009, you may want to look into getting a new birth certificate. The reason you may want to do so is because Iowa birth certificates issued between May 1993 and October 2009 were essentially wallet-sized cards that do not contain enough vital record information to be used for identification purposes, meaning they are not nearly as useful as they should be.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.