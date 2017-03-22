Friends of the Library plans fundraiser





Dr. Seuss once said, “The more you read the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go!” Fortunately for Larchwood and surrounding communities, the Larchwood Public Library offers many options for learning for adults and children. Adult and child reading programs are offered as well as story time on Tuesdays. Any child can participate in the library’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, giving them opportunities to earn prizes along the way for books they read and a prize when they have read 1,000 books.