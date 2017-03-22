West Lyon administration hears concerns

jjensen@ncppub.com

Several parents, community members and West Lyon faculty and staff attended a special meeting of the West Lyon School Board Monday, March 13 to voice concerns about the safety of students after an incident involving alleged threatening text messages.

On March 3, a Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the school in reference to a complaint by a concerned parent who stated a male juvenile student had been sending threatening text messages to his juvenile daughter. The male juvenile was cited into juvenile court for first degree harassment.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.