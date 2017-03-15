Sanford Health, Westbrook Hospital Board extend lease agreement





Lease agreement affirms commitment to quality health care

Sanford Health and the Westbrook Hospital Board have signed a ten-year lease to continue care at the Sanford Westbrook Medical Center.

“The members of the hospital board and Sanford Health have the same mission to provide high quality health care to the people of the Westbrook area,” said board president Gene Lindaman. “We're pleased to continue our relationship with Sanford Health.”

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story and more pictures.