Ides of March — Third time is a charm

Posted March 15, 2017 at 5:45 pm


BB Anthony R - C ***.jpg

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WWG — The last time the Chargers reached the semi final game of Section 3A was 1998 almost 20 years ago. Oddly enough the Chargers faced the same team — Central Minnesota Christian school from Prinsburg.

While this year’s team were not even born at that time, today they are young men with very good basketball skills along with a ton of talent.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story and more pictures.

BB team celebrate ***.jpg

Chargers are headed for Section 3A finals with big win over RRC

Bla