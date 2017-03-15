



Wilbert “Willy” Knobloch, 90, of Lester, Iowa, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 18, at Apostolic Christian Church, Lester, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 17, with family present from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Lester.

Wilbert “Willy” Knobloch was born Dec. 25, 1926, near Alvord, Iowa, the son of Dietrich and Julia (Koch) Knobloch. He attended country school. As a young man, he moved to Princeville, Illinois, and worked as a farm hand. He entered the U.S. Army in 1950.

On Aug. 15, 1951, he married Helen K. Schambach. Three days after their wedding, he was deployed to Korea. After his honorable discharge, the couple lived in Bensenville, Illinois, where he worked at Johnson & Johnson Co. a few years. In 1961, the couple moved to Iowa and farmed south of Lester 30 years. They moved into Lester in 1991. In 2014, they moved to Premier Estates in Rock Rapids where they remained until entering Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids. His wife died May 5, 2016.

He was a member of Lester American Legion and served as a Lyon County Soil & Water Commissioner.

Survivors include his two children, Dietrich (Lex) Knobloch of Lennox, South Dakota, and Rita Knobloch of Lester; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Violet (Ray) Luthi of Pittsburg, Kansas; a brother, Adolph (Jean) Knobloch of Algona, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Phylis Knobloch of Peoria, Illinois, Vera Knobloch of Lester and Annette Schambach of Tremont, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife﻿; five brothers, Ernest, Albert, Dietrich, Benjamin and Earl; seven sisters, Julia Plattner, Emma Knobloch, Elizabeth Barker, Lydia Moser, Paulina Knobloch, Emelie Knobloch and Wilma Hoogeveen.