Barbara Roe





90

Inwood, Iowa

Barbara Jane Roe, 90, of Inwood, Iowa died Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Fellowship Village in Inwood.

Funeral services were Monday, March 13, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Barbara Jane Swenson was born May 13, 1926, in Inwood, to Holver and Irene (Thorson) Swenson. She graduated from Inwood High School in 1944 and Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1948. Barbara married Arlyn Roe on August 4, 1949. The couple moved to Brookings, South Dakota. She assisted her husband with his photography business and later worked in retail. In 1987, the couple moved to Pasadena, Texas. They retired and moved to Inwood in 1991.

Survivors include six children, Thomas (Mary) Roe of Brookings, Jane (Jeff) Cooper of Fort Worth, Texas, Mary (Larry) Praytor of Pasadena, Texas, Margaret (Bob) Sik of Canby, Minnesota, Andrew (Rhonda) Roe of Maple Grove, Minnesota, and Katey (Todd) Lawrence of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband﻿ and her parents.