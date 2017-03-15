



﻿June Halma

86

Inwood, Iowa

June Mae Halma, 86, of Inwood, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Canton-Inwood Hospital in Canton, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 11, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

June Mae Hetlet was born June 5, 1930, near Larchwood, Iowa, to Ole and Lena (Monen) Hetlet. She attended a country school near Larchwood and graduated from Inwood High School. After high school, she was employed at Fenns & Woolworths 5 and 10 Store.

She married Roger Halma at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, rural Inwood. She was employed at the Inwood Herald 22 years.

Survivors include her husband; five children, Dianne (Nick) Saavedra of Oxnard, California, Daryl (Carla) Halma of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Pam (Rick) Van Heerde of Colton, South Dakota, and Terry Halma and Sue (Curt) Faber, both of Inwood; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Olaf, Odin, Oliver and LeRoy Hetlet; sister, Myrtle, and daughter, Evelyn Rose.