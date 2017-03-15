Millard Hyronemus





89

Rock Valley, Iowa

Millard Marven Hyronemus, 89, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, March 6, 2017 at Hegg Memorial Health Center of Rock Valley.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 9, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Rock Valley, with interment in Valley View Cemetery, Rock Valley.

Millard was born Aug. 5, 1927, in Tea, South Dakota, to Harm and Veronica (Stribley) Hyronemus. He lived and attended school in Tea until enlisting in the U.S. Army during World War II.

On Sept. 25, 1950, he married Mildred (Millie) Johnson. He worked at John Morrell and Tri-State Transportation in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He also worked as a farm laborer for many years and then retired in Rock Valley.

Survivors include his wife, Millie; sons, Richard of Inwood, Iowa, Steve (Carmen) of Sioux Center, Iowa, John of Rock Valley and Robert (Gwen) of Grand Island, Nebraska; daughters, Linda Olsen (Denny Heien) of Hartley, Iowa, Debbi (David) Miles of Worthing, South Dakota, Lorri Dykstra of Rock Valley, Shelly Smidt of Rock Valley and Sandi (Art) VanderWaal of Everson, Washington; daughter-in-law, Gloria Hyronemus of Sioux City, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; 12 stepgrandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Paul) Brown of Inwood; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Allen Hyronemus; brothers, one in infancy, Bernard, Russell, Albert, George and Randy; half-brothers, Archie, Forrest, Percy and Dewey Merritt; sisters, Emma (Tip) Hyronemus; half-sister, Nona Gimbel; and two grandsons﻿.