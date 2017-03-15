Gerrit Van Noort Jr.





Gerrit “Smokey” Van Noort Jr., 76, of Hawarden, Iowa, died Friday, March 3, 2017, at Hawarden Regional Healthcare Hospital.

Funeral service was Thursday, March 9, at Hawarden United Methodist Church with interment in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden.

Gerrit was born Dec. 8, 1940, at Fairview, South Dakota, the son of Gerrit and Agnes (Van Der Ven) Van Noort. He married Sharon Ann Hedden Sept. 1, 1960. He farmed between Fairview and Akron, Iowa, 10 years, worked at a packing plant in LeMars five years and was employed as a mechanic at Lynott Implement in Hawarden for many years. He later ran a repair shop.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; six children, Audree (Roger) Olson of Hawarden, Duane (Rebecca) Van Noort of Hudson, South Dakota, Jeffery (Michelle) Van Noort of Hawarden, Ann (Bill) Sieler of Rock Valley, Iowa, Brett (Denise) Van Noort of Akron and Teri Van Noort of Inwood, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Clara Bruinsma of Stickney, South Dakota, and Agnes Wulf of Hawarden; brother-in-law, John (Betty) De Bruin of Rock Valley; two sisters-in-law, Minnie Van Noort of Indiana and Rose Van Noort of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Sharon’s parents, Wayne and Bernice Hedden; son, Mark Van Noort; siblings, Jake (Elsie) Van Noort, William Van Noort, Bernard (Beverly) Van Noort, Marven Van Noort, Nancy (Walter) De Boer, Anna Marie (Dirk) Overweg, and Doris De Bruin; brothers-in-law, Eldon Bruinsma and Lawrence Wulf; and great-granddaughter.﻿